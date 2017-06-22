NOPD confiscates 2 stolen handguns, assault rifle, from Uptown mother and son

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD confiscated seven handguns, two of which were stolen, and an assault rifle from a man suspected in a string of Uptown car burglaries.

On June 20, officers spotted a white Honda Accord that had been tied to the burglaries stop in front of a house in the 3100 block of Milan Street and saw someone enter the residence, according to the NOPD.

After losing sight of the Honda, the officers circled back to the Milan Street house, where they found 26-year-old Jonathan Williams, who was carrying a .357 Magnum and marijuana.

After arresting Williams, officers found a Micro Draco 7.62mmx39mm assault rifle, a Glock 43 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a Cobra FS380 .380 semi-automatic handgun, and a Kahr CM9 9mm semi-automatic handgun, in his bedroom.

Williams was booked with multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are currently looking for Jonathan Williams’ mother, Shelita Williams, after they found a Glock 22 .40 semi-automatic handgun, a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun which was reported stolen from Orleans Parish, and a Ruger GP100 .357 Magnum revolver which was reported stolen from St. Tammany Parish in her bedroom.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of Shelita Williams is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.