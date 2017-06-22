NOLA Craft Beer Experience: 40 Arpent Brewing Co.

ARABI, LA – Along the banks of the Mississippi… a few miles from the French Quarter, 40 Arpent Brewing Co. is celebrating three years of brewing and it’s a location that really chose them, not the other way around according to co-owner Michael Naquin:

“To open a brewery you have to be in an industrially zoned area and in St. Bernard, this is one of the few spots that is zoned industrial and isn’t taken up my one of the many refineries that we have”

The space worked out and so did the beers. 40 Arpent pride themselves on being inspired by many different types of beer around the world, and not just staying with one specific kind allowing you to taste something you may not have before. The brewery prides themselves on being able to take the influence of beers from many different countries that have a steep brewing history and putting their own twist on it. To successfully brew such a variety requires passion… something the folks at 40 Arpent clearly have.

“If I want to do what I actually love doing, which is brewing the beer, then the only way I’m going to be able to do that, in a time frame that fits my life, is to open my own.”

So head on down to Arabi, just past the New Orleans line and try one of their many creations. If it’s too hot, you can relax indoors, but the real gem of this place is to grab a beer, cross the street, and just relax and take in the spectacular views.

At 40 Arpent Brewing Co, you’ll receive two flights of beers. A flight is a paddle that holds different 5 oz pours which allows you to sample their selection and find the perfect beer for you.

40 Arpent Brewing Co. is located at 6809 N Peters St. in Arabi. The tap room is open Thursdays through Sundays. For more information on the brewery and events, call (504) 444-3972 or check out their website.