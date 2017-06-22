Metairie carjacking suspects charged with earlier carjacking in Walmart parking lot

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has charged two men who were went on a carjacking spree last weekend with an additional carjacking that happened earlier this month.

Seventeen-year-old Brennan Allen and 26-year-old Larry Washington were arrested on June 17 after a string of carjackings that ended with a violent car crash.

The June 17 incidents began when Allen and Washington pulled a handgun on a man sitting in his car in the parking lot of Lakeside Mall just before 10 p.m.

Allen and Washington allowed the victim to remove his three children from the car before speeding off, according to the JPSO.

About an hour later, the duo attempted to carjack a man at the intersection of North Turnbull and West Napoleon Ave., but that man drove off as Allen and Washington were still approaching his vehicle.

About 45 minutes later, Allen and Washington pulled a gun on two women as they were getting out of their SUV on the I-10 Service Road, slamming into a 2006 Toyota Corolla near the intersection of the Service Road and Clearview Parkway as they fled from police minutes later, severely injuring the driver of the Corolla.

Advertisement

Allen and Washington were arrested as they climbed free of the wreckage, and they both face multiple charges related to that crime spree.

After seeing media coverage of the June 17 incidents, a man who had been carjacked in the parking lot of a Walmart at 8912 Veterans Boulevard on June 2 positively identified Allen and Washington as the pair that had robbed him, according to the JPSO.

On June 2, the victim was sitting in is 2015 Toyota Corolla waiting for his family members to finish shopping when Allen and Washington approached him.

Advertisement

They ordered the man out of his vehicle at gunpoint, and the man was able to wave off his family members, who were making their way to the car at that time, according to the JPSO.

Allen and Washington drove away in the man’s car, which was later found in the 2400 block of Terpsichore Street in New Orleans.

Arrests warrants for armed robbery were issued for Allen and Washington, who were already in jail, for the June 2 incident, according to the JPSO.