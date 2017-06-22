LSU toddler goes viral after ESPN catches him trying to nap during College World Series

When you're trying to catch some 💤 but someone goes yard 😂 A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

OMAHA, Neb. — Toddler life is hard sometimes, and it’s especially hard when you’re trying to take a nap in the middle of the College World Series in Omaha.

That’s exactly what this LSU fan was trying to do while the LSU Tigers played hard against Florida State. In case you hadn’t heard, the Tigers won and will face No. 1 seeded Oregon State again Friday at 2 p.m.

ESPN Sportscenter caught this 2-year-old trying to take a nap in the stands, but an LSU player’s three-run home run put a wrinkle in his plans.

You can see in the video above that the baby was sleeping pretty well despite the heat and the large crowds, but when the fans went nuts over the home run, the baby woke up pretty quickly.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt deemed it the best thing he saw Wednesday.