DeMario Jackson will not be returning to 'Bachelor in Paradise'

(CNN) — DeMario Jackson is saying adios to “Bachelor In Paradise.”

Jackson decided that “it’s not a good idea” to return to season four’s filming in Mexico, a source close to Jackson told CNN.

The 30-year-old, who has been at the center of a scandal with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios, is “focusing on himself” after misconduct allegations prompted the show’s producers to suspend filming earlier this month.

Warner Bros., which handles production of the show declined to comment for this story, but it publicly said on Tuesday that it did not find any evidence of misconduct from its investigation into the allegation.

Another source familiar with production told CNN that contestants will be flying back to Sayulita, Mexico, this weekend to resume filming.

The show is scheduled to air in August. Warner Bros. had no comment when asked whether it planned to address the incident on the show.

Warner Bros. is owned by Time Warner, which is also the parent company of CNN.