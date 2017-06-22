× Central City carjackers trick victim into stopping by feigning injury

NEW ORLEANS – A trio of women pulled off a carjacking last night in Central City after one of them pretended to be hurt.

A 23-year-old woman was driving in the 2200 block of Baronne around 10 p.m. on June 21 when she stopped to help a woman who appeared to have fallen and hit her head, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Two of the women asked the victim to use the victim’s cell phone to call for help for their injured friend.

They also asked the victim for a ride home, according to the NOPD.

When the victim got out of her car to help, two of the women walked off.

The third woman punched the victim in the head twice, took her keys out of her hand, and drove off in the victim’s car, according to the NOPD.

Additional details from this incident have not yet been released.