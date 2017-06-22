× Boil water order issued for Venetian Isles

NEW ORLEANS – Residents of Venetian Isles are under a boil water advisory until further notice after flooding from Tropical Depression Cindy caused a water main break.

Residents are advised not to drink, make ice, or brush teeth until further notice, according to the City of New Orleans and the State Department of Health and Hospitals.

Anyone in the Venetian Isles area that is immune compromised should not wash hands, shower or bathe.

Here are some safety and hygiene pointers from DHH:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer. The safest option is to wash with safe water.

Shower or bath: Being careful not to swallow any water, one may take a shower safely.

Using caution when bathing infants and young children so that no water is swallowed is considered fairly safe.

A sponge bath reduces the chance of swallowing water.

The time spent bathing should be minimized.

Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested.

Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted.

Residents are advised to boil water for one minute in a clean container before drinking.