Women of Congress and the press face off on the softball field for charity

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress and the Washington press corps are set to face-off Wednesday night for the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game.

Players will leave politics at home for a night of friendly rivalry and fun that raises money for the Young Survival Coalition, a non-profit that targets breast cancer.

This will be the game’s ninth year; it was started by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Susan Collins in 2009. In 2010, the team invited women of the press to join, according to the Congressional Women’s Softball Game website.

“Congresswomen looking strong Watch us #BeatThePress tonight! #BeatCancer @CWSoftballGame @kasie @TexasTribAbby,” Rep. Kathy Castor, a Florida Democrat, tweeted Wednesday morning.

The game will take place at the Watkins Recreation Center in Washington at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased ahead of time online or at the gate.

The Congressional Women’s Softball game organizing committee announced in May it had already raised more than $200,000, breaking a fundraising record early on. The same news release said the event had raised more than $1 million since the game’s inception.

This year’s game takes a different tone, as it comes just a week after the GOP congressional baseball team was ambushed by a gunman at an early morning practice.

Several participants were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who is in fair condition as of Wednesday.

The Congressional Women’s Softball game organizing committee issued a statement after the shooting, stating: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the congressional baseball team and staff. Not only are the players and staff dedicated to their constituents and our nation, but they are involved with the game to come together from across the political spectrum and raise money for charity.”