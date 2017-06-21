× Woman ends kidnap attempt with kick to attacker’s groin

NEW ORLEANS – A well-placed kick foiled a kidnap attempt in New Orleans East yesterday.

A 41-year-old woman was attacked when she went to check her mail in the 1300 block of Chimney Wood Ln. around 5:30 p.m. on June 20, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

An unidentified man approached the woman from behind and pulled her shirt over her head, wrapping it around her face.

The man wrapped his arm around the woman’s neck, and they began struggling.

The woman managed to kick her attacker between the legs, and she ran to her parked car when he fell to the ground, according to the NOPD.