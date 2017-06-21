× Two shot, one killed in overnight shooting in Marrero

MARRERO – An overnight shooting in Jefferson Parish left one man dead and another wounded.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. on June 21 in the 1800 block of Buccola Avenue in Marrero, according to the JPSO.

An unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspects have been identified at this time, but a number of witnesses are being interviewed, including a 30-year-old man who was also shot.

The second shooting victim, who lives at the Buccola Avenue address where the gunfire erupted, sustained non-life threatening wounds, according to the JPSO.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.