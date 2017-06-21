Stretch it. Bend it. Just do it. It’s the International Day of Yoga.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's not just the longest day of the year. It's also the International Day of Yoga.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is celebrating by practicing Yoga at the Cabildo in New Orleans.

The Cabildo is where the Louisiana Purchase transfer happened. So this is a sacred place do your down dog or up dog.

In case you always wondered, just what exactly is yoga?

Yoga is a 5,000-year-old practice. Yoga means to join. Yoga joins the mind, body and spirit.

Yoga, can and will, transform your mind, body and spirit.

Back in December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared that every June 21 would be the International Day of Yoga.

According to the Prime Minister of India, " yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition . It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature."

That's a big statement about the practice of yoga.

Here's another one from Sadhguru, a practioner of yoga and a mystic.

“On the day of the summer solstice, the first yogi [his name was Adiyoga] turned south and first set his eyes on the Saptarishis or Seven Sages, who were his first disciples to carry the science of yoga to many parts of the world. It is wonderful that June 21 marks this momentous event in the history of humanity.”