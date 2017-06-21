× Scalise upgraded to ‘fair’ condition

WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been upgraded to fair condition as he recovers from a gunshot wound that nearly took his life last week.

Scalise, a Metairie Republican, was shot in the hip with a bullet from a high-velocity rifle on June 13, as he and other congressional Republicans practiced for an annual charity baseball game.

His office said today that Scalise “continues to make good progress”:

He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.

When Scalise arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital after the shooting, the doctor who treated him said Scalise was in shock from blood loss and was on the brink of death.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he visited Scalise in the hospital Friday and saw him breathing on his own, talking and sending text messages.

“So he’s doing — he’s doing a lot better,” said Ryan. “Please keep him in your prayers.”

Scalise is expected to be in the hospital for weeks.

The update on Scalise’s condition comes just hours after the FBI gave an update on the investigation into the shooting that left six people injured. The shooter, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, acted alone and had a list of six congressmen in his pocket.