× Record setting Poche’ pitches Tigers past Florida State

The LSU Tigers will get another crack at Oregon State.

Senior lefty Jared Poche’ won his 39th career game, setting a school record, as the Tigers beat Florida State Wednesday night in an elimination game at the College World Series.

LSU will face number one national seed Oregon State Friday at 2 pm.

Poche’ pitched 8 innings, allowing three earned runs, striking out 4. His victory broke a tie with Scott Schultz (1992-1995) for most wins by a pitcher in LSU history.

Poche’ allowed back to back solo homers in the 9th, before he was relieved by Zach Hess, who struck out the side.

LSU scored 5 times in the second to seize control of the game. First baseman Jake Slaughter, the 9 hole hitter, cracked a three run homer to left to break the game open.

LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson, who died his hair yellow, got his first hit of the CWS in the 9th inning. He later scored a on fielder's choice.

Shortstop Zach Watson had three hits, his 19th multi hit game of the season. LSU, 50-18, won its 50th game for the 13th time in school history, most among SEC schools.

LSU lost to Oregon State 13-1 Monday night. The Tigers now get another chance against the Beavers Friday. LSU must beat Oregon State Friday and Saturday to advance to the College World Series championship best two out of three.