NEW ORLEANS- Grab your phone folks, and make sure your hair’s in place because it’s National Selfie Day!

It’s actually a made up day, like a lot of the “National Days,” but it didn’t get started until 2014.

The word “selfie” was not even recognized by the Oxford Dictionary as a word until 2013.

With the popularity of apps like Snapchat and Instagram, not to mention a plethora of quirky filters, it’s no surprise the selfie gets a day all to itself.

Fun fact, Makati City in the Philippines is the Selfie Capital of the World.

