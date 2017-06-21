× Master P Celebrity Basketball Game Instagram Ticket Contest!

WGNO is giving away tickets to the Master P Celebrity Basketball Game on our Instagram page.

All you have to do is 1️⃣ Follow WGNO on Instagram, 2️⃣ “Like” the Master P Celebrity Basketball Game photo on the WGNO Instagram page, 3️⃣ and tag a friend in the comments of the photo.

Winners will be chosen and contacted on Friday, June 23, 2017. Each winner will receive a pair of General Admission tickets to the event.



The event takes place on Thursday, June 29 at Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center.

Details about the Game Event:

Master P and Team HOPE NOLA host the hottest celeb game in the South on Essence Weekend.

It will be a fun-filled afternoon with some of the biggest stars in Sports and Entertainment including Master P, Trey Songz, Anthony Mackie and more (subject to change). The only place where celebs and pro athletes meet to ball out for the fans!

Proceeds to benefit New Orleans youth!

Doors Open @ 3:00pm, Game starts at 4:00pm

Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center

7910 Stroelitz Street

New Orleans, LA 70125

For more info or to purchase tickets visit the official Team HOPE NOLA site: www.teamhopenola.org

