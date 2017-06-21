× Mainieri: Robertson’s hair coloring a one game experiment

Maybe it was the hair?

LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson dyed his hair yellow, then got his first hit of the College World Series in the 9th inning of Wednesday night’s 7-4 win over Florida State.

Here’s Robertson arriving at the stadium Wednesday afternoon.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said he didn't see Robertson's new color, until he saw his shortstop in the dugout before the game. Mainieri said Robertson's hair color will quickly change back to the original.

LSU plays Oregon State, the nubmer one national seed, Friday at 2 pm at TD Ameritrade Park. The Tigers must defeat Oregon State twice, Friday and Saturday to advance to the championship series.