Love it, Like it, Hate it: Seasoning Blends

Seasoning blends can bring life to even the blandest of dishes, we often just reach for our old favorites without thinking twice about what’s actually in them – and even our local favorites can be crammed with sodium. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on what to look for – and what to steer clear of – when it comes to store-bought seasoning blends.

 

Nutrition facts below are listed for ¼ tsp of seasoning

 

LOVE IT!

Local + clean ingredient list | zero or very low sodium | no added sugar

 

Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning No Salt | No Sugar Seasoning Blends

  • Zero sodium
  • No Salt | Sugar Sweet & Spicy ingredients include onion, spices, ground chiles, garlic, natural citrus flavor, stevia extract.

 

Red Stick Spice Co

  • 30+ salt-free seasoning blends – with zero sodium – look for the Ochsner Eat Fit seal!
  • Storefront in Baton Rouge | 660 Jefferson Hwy | 225-930-9967
  • Available in-store and online

 

By Culinary Design Spice Blends

  • Sodium ranges from 27-64 mg sodium
  • Varieties: House Blend, Blackened, Steakhouse, Salmon Rub, & Southwestern Blend
  • Look for the Ochsner Eat Fit seal!

 

Spicy Lady Spices & Seasonings

 

 

LIKE IT!

 

Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning Blends

  • 85-95 mg sodium
  • Ingredients include salt + spices

 

Slap Ya Mama Low Sodium

  • 100 mg sodium
  • Ingredients include red pepper, salt, black pepper, sugar, spices

 

Tony Chachere’s Salt Free Seasoning

  • 0 sodium; 460 mg potassium
  • Ingredients include potassium chloride, maltodextrin, red chili pepper, black pepper, garlic, chili powder, silicon dioxide (to prevent clumping)
  • Individuals taking certain medications for diabetes, heart or kidney disease may need to avoid; check with physician or registered dietitian first

 

 

HATE IT!

To be clear: these are only “HATE IT” options for those who need to limit sodium. For those who can use the extra sodium – e.g. athletes, individuals who work outdoors & lose large amounts of sweat – these seasoning blends can be a good addition to diet.

Tony Chachere’s Original Creole seasoning

  • 350 mg sodium
  • Ingredients include salt, red pepper, spices, garlic, silicon dioxide (to prevent clumping)

Zatarain’s creole seasoning

  • 300 mg sodium
  • Ingredients include salt, dextrose, spices, sugar, flavor enhancers disodium inosinate and guanylate, extractives of paprika, and natural flavors.

 

Morton Season-All Seasoned Salt

  • 350 mg sodium; reduced sodium version still has 240 mg per ¼ teaspoon serving
  • Ingredients include salt, spices, silicon dioxide (to enhance flow), annatto (color)

 

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

  • 380 mg sodium
  • Ingredients include salt, sugar, spices, cornstarch, garlic, tricalcium phosphate (anti-caking agent), paprika oleoresin (an oil-soluble extract from sweet red pepper),

 

 

###

 

