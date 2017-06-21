Love it, Like it, Hate it: Seasoning Blends

Seasoning blends can bring life to even the blandest of dishes, we often just reach for our old favorites without thinking twice about what’s actually in them – and even our local favorites can be crammed with sodium. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on what to look for – and what to steer clear of – when it comes to store-bought seasoning blends.
Nutrition facts below are listed for ¼ tsp of seasoning
LOVE IT!
Local + clean ingredient list | zero or very low sodium | no added sugar
Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning No Salt | No Sugar Seasoning Blends
- Zero sodium
- No Salt | Sugar Sweet & Spicy ingredients include onion, spices, ground chiles, garlic, natural citrus flavor, stevia extract.
- 30+ salt-free seasoning blends – with zero sodium – look for the Ochsner Eat Fit seal!
- Storefront in Baton Rouge | 660 Jefferson Hwy | 225-930-9967
- Available in-store and online
By Culinary Design Spice Blends
- Sodium ranges from 27-64 mg sodium
- Varieties: House Blend, Blackened, Steakhouse, Salmon Rub, & Southwestern Blend
- Look for the Ochsner Eat Fit seal!
Advertisement
Spicy Lady Spices & Seasonings
- Dozens of salt-free seasoning blends – zero sodium
- Available at Crescent City Farmers Markets
- Available at CCFM and online
LIKE IT!
Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning Blends
- 85-95 mg sodium
- Ingredients include salt + spices
Advertisement
- 100 mg sodium
- Ingredients include red pepper, salt, black pepper, sugar, spices
Tony Chachere’s Salt Free Seasoning
- 0 sodium; 460 mg potassium
- Ingredients include potassium chloride, maltodextrin, red chili pepper, black pepper, garlic, chili powder, silicon dioxide (to prevent clumping)
- Individuals taking certain medications for diabetes, heart or kidney disease may need to avoid; check with physician or registered dietitian first
HATE IT!
To be clear: these are only “HATE IT” options for those who need to limit sodium. For those who can use the extra sodium – e.g. athletes, individuals who work outdoors & lose large amounts of sweat – these seasoning blends can be a good addition to diet.
Advertisement
Tony Chachere’s Original Creole seasoning
- 350 mg sodium
- Ingredients include salt, red pepper, spices, garlic, silicon dioxide (to prevent clumping)
- 300 mg sodium
- Ingredients include salt, dextrose, spices, sugar, flavor enhancers disodium inosinate and guanylate, extractives of paprika, and natural flavors.
Morton Season-All Seasoned Salt
- 350 mg sodium; reduced sodium version still has 240 mg per ¼ teaspoon serving
- Ingredients include salt, spices, silicon dioxide (to enhance flow), annatto (color)
- 380 mg sodium
- Ingredients include salt, sugar, spices, cornstarch, garlic, tricalcium phosphate (anti-caking agent), paprika oleoresin (an oil-soluble extract from sweet red pepper),
###
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD