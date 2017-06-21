× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Seasoning Blends

Seasoning blends can bring life to even the blandest of dishes, we often just reach for our old favorites without thinking twice about what’s actually in them – and even our local favorites can be crammed with sodium. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on what to look for – and what to steer clear of – when it comes to store-bought seasoning blends.

Nutrition facts below are listed for ¼ tsp of seasoning

LOVE IT!

Local + clean ingredient list | zero or very low sodium | no added sugar

Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning No Salt | No Sugar Seasoning Blends

Zero sodium

No Salt | Sugar Sweet & Spicy ingredients include onion, spices, ground chiles, garlic, natural citrus flavor, stevia extract.

Red Stick Spice Co

30+ salt-free seasoning blends – with zero sodium – look for the Ochsner Eat Fit seal!

Storefront in Baton Rouge | 660 Jefferson Hwy | 225-930-9967

Available in-store and online

By Culinary Design Spice Blends

Sodium ranges from 27-64 mg sodium

Varieties: House Blend, Blackened, Steakhouse, Salmon Rub, & Southwestern Blend

Look for the Ochsner Eat Fit seal!

Spicy Lady Spices & Seasonings

Dozens of salt-free seasoning blends – zero sodium

Available at Crescent City Farmers Markets

Available at CCFM and online

LIKE IT!

Paul Prudhomme’s Magic Seasoning Blends

85-95 mg sodium

Ingredients include salt + spices

Slap Ya Mama Low Sodium

100 mg sodium

Ingredients include red pepper, salt, black pepper, sugar, spices

Tony Chachere’s Salt Free Seasoning

0 sodium; 460 mg potassium

Ingredients include potassium chloride, maltodextrin, red chili pepper, black pepper, garlic, chili powder, silicon dioxide (to prevent clumping)

Individuals taking certain medications for diabetes, heart or kidney disease may need to avoid; check with physician or registered dietitian first

HATE IT!

To be clear: these are only “HATE IT” options for those who need to limit sodium. For those who can use the extra sodium – e.g. athletes, individuals who work outdoors & lose large amounts of sweat – these seasoning blends can be a good addition to diet.

Tony Chachere’s Original Creole seasoning

350 mg sodium

Ingredients include salt, red pepper, spices, garlic, silicon dioxide (to prevent clumping)

Zatarain’s creole seasoning

300 mg sodium

Ingredients include salt, dextrose, spices, sugar, flavor enhancers disodium inosinate and guanylate, extractives of paprika, and natural flavors.

Morton Season-All Seasoned Salt

350 mg sodium; reduced sodium version still has 240 mg per ¼ teaspoon serving

Ingredients include salt, spices, silicon dioxide (to enhance flow), annatto (color)

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

380 mg sodium

Ingredients include salt, sugar, spices, cornstarch, garlic, tricalcium phosphate (anti-caking agent), paprika oleoresin (an oil-soluble extract from sweet red pepper),

