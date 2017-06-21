Heavy rain overnight results in flooded , impassable streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Heavy rain and high tides resulted in some flooding in city streets Wednesday morning.

According to the state Department of Transportation and Development, U.S. 11 is flooded in both directions. U.S. 90 and Lakeview Drive are closed due to high rain water and debris on the roadway. Reports indicate the roadway is impassable.

DOTD reports U.S. 90 is closed in both directions as well, from the junction of Highway 11 to Venetian Isles, due to significant tidal water on the roadway. Reports show this roadway is also impassable.