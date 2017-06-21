× Governor declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in response to flash flooding and severe weather as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy.

“All arms of the state’s emergency preparedness and response apparatus are taking Tropical Storm Cindy seriously, and we are calling on all Louisianans throughout the state to do so as well,” said Gov. Edwards. “State and local officials are working around the clock to monitor and respond to dangerous situations as they develop. In the meantime, please do all you can to prepare for the worst while praying for the best.”

Information for the public regarding roads is available at the 511 website. . Additionally, GOHSEP is constantly updating social media accounts and has emergency resources available here and here.

Edwards and state officials will hold a press conference at noon Wednesday to discuss the latest on Tropical Storm Cindy.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains and the threat of isolated tornadoes in the New Orleans metro area and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, two tornadoes had been spotted near Woolmarket Road northwest of Biloxi.

Check back for live Tropical Storm Cindy updates on WGNO.com and WGNO’s Facebook page.