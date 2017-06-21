× Get the Skinny: DIY Seasoning Blends – A simple way to spice it up!

Making your own seasoning blends at home is easy, plus it saves money as well! Homemade spice spends can be tailored to your taste preferences, and you have the added benefit of knowing exactly what you are putting in your food. Today we’re Getting the Skinny on three DIY blends that are all salt free, sugar free, and loaded with flavor!

Recipes don’t need to be exact: mix & match seasonings with what you like and what you have on hand!

All homemade spice blends should be stored in an airtight container. Glass jars work well, or you can reuse empty spice jars – just make sure to update the label!

Recipes created by Jose Guzman & Emily Schlag; Chefs + Tulane Dietetic Interns

Smoky Coffee BBQ Spice Rub

BBQ rubs pack a lot of flavor into one bite without the need for a sauce, and they can be sweet, salty, mild, or hot. This recipe is only a base, and can be easily modified to suit your flavor preferences.

Barbequed dishes typically get a lot of their flavor from the caramelization of sugar; Swerve is used as a 1:1 replacer since it can caramelize and sweeten just like sugar.

Try this rub on beef, pork, or chicken: Apply it generously and allow it to flavor the meat for at least 15 minutes before grilling, baking, or broiling.

Smoky Coffee BBQ Spice Rub Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground coffee

2 tablespoons Swerve Sweetener

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

2 teaspoons onion flakes

2 teaspoons paprika

Apple Pie Spice

Apple pie spice isn’t just for pies!

Ideas: Mix with fresh apples + yogurt or stir into oatmeal for a flavorful breakfast, or use in place of cinnamon for extra depth of flavor

Homemade apple pie spice also makes a great gift with a pretty jar and festive ribbon

Apple Pie Spice Recipe

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons nutmeg

1 teaspoon allspice

Optional: 1 teaspoon cardamom, or ½ teaspoon cloves, or ½ teaspoon ground ginger

Salt-Free Blackening Seasoning

This spice blend is traditionally used to blacken fish or chicken, but it can also make a great all-purpose seasoning for grilling or roasting.

Mix 1-2 tablespoons with drained chickpeas for protein-rich, fiber-rich snack with a twist!

Salt-Free Blackening Seasoning Blend

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon ground thyme

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons potassium chloride

