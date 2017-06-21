× Former Fontainebleau High teacher pleads guilty to molesting student

COVINGTON, La. — A former Fontainebleau High math teacher and assistant girls basketball coach has pleaded guilty to molestation charges.

According to a news release from District Attorney Warren Montgomery, William L. Leto, 38, of Bush, was sentenced to five years in prison for molestation of a juvenile by a teacher. His sentence will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Upon release, Leto must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip last year that Leto was having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. An investigation determined that Leto’s contact with the student began on social media and turned sexual.

Assistant District Attorney John Alford prosecuted the case.