Finding the coolest, funkiest, perfect umbrella in this rainy weather!

NEW ORLEANS-- With all this nasty rain, you better grab yourself an umbrella. You don't want a boring one! How about getting an umbrella that really stands out? You're in luck because there are plenty of cool, beautiful, stunning, funky, and fresh umbrellas at Bella Umbrella, that'll help you rock out in the rain!

We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to Bella Umbrella on Magazine Street to find himself a cool umbrella to keep him dry during Tropical Storm Cindy.

Bella Umbrella sells a variety of unique umbrellas, something for every fashion taste. Many of their umbrellas have that New Orleans flair we all love so much! Their umbrellas not only last long and look great, but they are practical too. Their umbrellas are both wind and rain proof.

Jodell Egbert, Owner of Bella Umbrella said their umbrellas are hand-made all over the world, some of the umbrellas are even made right here in New Orleans. The store is located on Magazine Street near Josephine Street in the Lower Garden District.

Bella Umbrella also rents specialty, vintage umbrellas and parasols for weddings or wedding parties or other special events. For more information, click HERE.

Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez got so excited with his new Bella Umbrella, he just had to post a video of himself singin' in the rain.