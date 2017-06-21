Festigals fun returns with women-centered events this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The seventh annual Festigals returns with a weekend full of networking and social events to empower women.

News with a Twist sat down with Robin Barnes, this year's Festigals Grand Diva, to talk about all the ways you can celebrate women this weekend.

The festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Highlights of the weekend include New Orleans Women's Leadership Conference, Bodacious Bras for a Cause Brunch & the Stiletto Stroll Second Line Parade.

Barnes, a local singer and big friend of News with a Twist, told us what an honor it was to be crowned the Grand Diva by one of her idols -- former Festigals Grand Diva Irma Thomas.

News with a Twist's Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, returns as the emcee of the big luncheon that happens Friday.

