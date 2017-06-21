× City collects over 100 firearms at buyback event

NEW ORLEANS – Over 100 firearms were collected at a citywide buyback event last weekend.

The event was hosted by City Councilmember Nadine Ramsey at the St. Roch Community Church on June 17.

Participants were offered $100 for working handguns, shotguns, and rifles, and $200 for assault weapons.

In all, 67 pistols, 19 shotguns, and 26 rifles were collected.

“I’m so thankful for all those who came out on Saturday and helped make this second gun buyback such an immense success,” Ramsey said. “This is an ongoing issue facing our community and getting these guns off the streets represents another important step toward decreasing gun violence.”

Ramsey said the ultimate goal of the buyback program is to lessen the intensity of gun violence across New Orleans.