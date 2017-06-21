Cindy weakens; tropical storm warning dropped for New Orleans metro

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/oyH6jNXAw7 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 21, 2017

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened as it makes landfall along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coasts.

The tropical storm warning for the greater New Orleans area has been canceled, but it remains in effect for areas west and east of the New Orleans metro, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rains are still possible for the next 24 hours, but they will be more scattered.

There will be waves of tropical showers and storms that produce heavy downpours along with some bands setting up over the area, but it will not rain consistently all day.

The biggest threat for the area is isolated tornadoes. The tornado watch for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida has been extended until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

See the 10 a.m. update from WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen below: