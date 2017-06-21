× Baby Cakes and EJGH to host Steve Scalise blood drive

METAIRIE – The New Orleans Baby Cakes are teaming up with East Jefferson General Hospital to host a blood drive for Congressman Steve Scalise.

Scalise, who remains in the hospital after he was shot in the hip at a Congressional baseball practice on June 14, was recently upgraded to “fair” condition, although he still faces a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The blood drive will be held at the EJGH Blood Center on Saturday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is an important opportunity for our community,” EJGH President and CEO Gerald Parton said. “Representative Scalise has always put Jefferson Parish and the state of Louisiana first. It’s important that we give back to him during his time of need.”

Anyone who donates a pint of blood will receive two tickets to see the Baby Cakes take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers on July 8.

“The Baby Cakes are proud to partner with EJGH on this important initiative,” added Cookie Rojas, Baby Cakes General Manager. “This community always comes together in difficult times, and this is a wonderful way to show our support for Representative Scalise.”

The EJGH Blood Center is located on the second floor of the Domino Pavilion on the hospital’s main campus at 4200 Houma Boulevard in Metairie.