× 10-year-old dies on Alabama beach after Tropical Storm Cindy-related incident

FORT MORGAN, Ala. — A 10-year-old boy from Missouri died on an Alabama beach after a strong wave caused by Tropical Storm Cindy threw a log into the boy’s head and crushed his skull.

WKRG reports that the 10-year-old was vacationing with his family when the accident happened.

He was playing in the surf when a huge wave crashed into the log, which then barreled into the child.

The boy’s father was outside with him, standing several feet away with other children:

“The boy was taken inside the condo and the father and a witness attempted to resuscitate the youth and called for medical assistance. The Fort Morgan Fire Department and Med-Star Ambulance arrived and attempted resuscitation but their efforts were unsuccessful. The young man was declared deceased at the scene.”

The Alabama station also reports that people have been told to stay away from the Gulf while Tropical Storm Cindy approaches.

Read the full story here.