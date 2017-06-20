× Walker out for rest of CWS, MRI forthcoming

(WGNO) – Omaha, NE

LSU’s climb to win the College World Series is more uphill than ever.

Tuesday, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri announced that starter Eric Walker will not pitch again in Omaha. Mainieri said Walker had forearm tightness that “radiated” to his elbow.

Mainieri said Walker will have an MRI on this throwing arm when the club returns to Baton Rouge after the College World Series.

LSU plays Florida State Wednesday night at 6 central time, in an elimination game.

Mainieri said losing Walker after two innings against Oregon State was a big blow to his club.

Walker was touched for a run in the first inning. In 15.2 innings of post season work before Omaha, Walker had allowed only 1 earned run.