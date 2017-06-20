× Vehicle of interest sought in connection with fatal shooting on Almonaster

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has released a vehicle of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Monday afternoon at the corner of North Prieur and Almonaster Avenue.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to a shooting at the intersection. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This red vehicle was seen in the area when the shooting happened. Detectives are still working to develop a suspect and a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim yet.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting death is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Debra Normand at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.