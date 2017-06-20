× Two St. Tammany Parish men booked on child porn, child exploitation charges

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested two St. Tammany Parish men on multiple child exploitation charges.

Christopher Yates, 39 of Slidell, was booked on 30 counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13), one count of sexual abuse images/videos of children, one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor, and one count of video voyeurism.

Yates was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Slidell Police Department.

Derrick Lockhart, 40 of Covington, was booked on two counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children, two counts of indecent behavior of juveniles, and one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Lockhart was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Prison as a fugitive from Tangipahoa Parish. This arrest was a joint investigation between the LBI’s Cyber Crime Unit and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“As I mentioned before, we have seen a rise in offenders moving from virtual cyber crimes to hands on child sex offenders,” said Landry. “This is a very serious concern and our office will continue to investigate and arrest these types of perpetrators.”

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506