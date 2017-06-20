× Tornado watches, flash flood warnings in effect for New Orleans metro, coastal Miss. as Cindy strengthens

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Cindy has strengthened, and tornado watches and flash flood warnings are in effect across the Gulf Coast.

A tropical storm warning has been issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Alabama-Florida border. This includes Lake Pontchartrain, which means tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.

This warning area includes New Orleans, Houston, Galveston, Texas, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Lafayette, Louisiana, Biloxi, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by early Wednesday and spread westward within the warning area through early Thursday.

Here are the latest updates from the National Weather Service New Orleans:

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi until 10 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/2BAmSytzc7 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 21, 2017

Flash Flood Warning including Gulfport MS, Biloxi MS, Long Beach MS until 4:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/dhn26odqVC — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 21, 2017