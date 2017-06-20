× Suspect in St. Tammany double homicide arrested near Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, La. — The man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend is now in custody.

Jason Magee, who was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder for the double homicide that happened Monday night in a home near the intersection of Highway 41 and Max Mercer Road in Pearl River, was found walking out of a wooded area along Interstate 59 near Pearl River.

He was taken into custody without incident.

“With help of our citizens, and other law enforcement agencies, Jason Magee is now in custody,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our prayers go out to the family members and friends of the two victims. This was a domestic violence incident, which turned deadly. It’s very tragic.”