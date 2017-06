× Standoff with NOPD SWAT Team ends peacefully Tuesday Morning

New Orleans, La.- A standoff between a person barricaded inside a home in the 1600 block of North Galvez Street has ended peacefully.

Officers were called to the home before 1 a.m. where the unidentified suspect had barricaded themself inside the home.

The NOPD SWAT team was called and after several hours of negotiation, the person surrendered without incident shortly after 5 a.m.

The suspect was taken into custody and no injuries have been reported in this incident.