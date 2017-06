× St. Tammany deputies investigate double homicide near Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Monday evening near Highway 41 and Max Mercer Road in the Pearl River area.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information, including how the two people died.

Sheriff Randy Smith said he’ll release more details this afternoon.

