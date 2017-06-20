Martini Madness: Shaken or stirred? Dirty or neat? How do you like it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Happy National Martini Day! How do you like it shaken or stirred? Dirty or neat? News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez headed over to The Bombay Club, where he learned all about the famous cocktail.

Bret Daniel, Bartender at The Bombay Club showed Kenny some of the exotic cocktails they serve at The Bombay Club. He also explained the difference between the different varieties of martinis. The Bombay Club serves 52 different types of martinis.

For more information about the martinis at The Bombay Club, click HERE.