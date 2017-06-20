LSU’s Freeman shoots back at critics of Kramer Robertson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA -- LSU Second baseman Cole Freeman has seen plenty of criticism of teammate Kramer Robertson on social media, and he doesn't care for it, not one bit.

Freeman spoke to reporters Tuesday at the club's practice at Bellevue East High School. Monday night, Robertson was hitless and made a key fielding error that helped jump start a two-run Oregon State in the fifth inning. The Beavers, the number one national seed, defeated LSU 13-1.

Robertson is hitless in two games in Omaha. Against Oregon State, the Tigers managed only four hits, including two by freshman Zach Watson. One was a home run.

LSU plays Florida State Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central Time in an elimination game.