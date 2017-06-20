× Louisiana parishes list their pre-storm plans as tropical weather moves across the Gulf

LOUISIANA & MISSISSIPPI — In Jefferson Parish, drainage pump stations are fully staffed, as are pubilc works crews. Entergy, is on-hand as well in case of any unforeseen power outages.

St. Tammany Parish leaders will announce any emergency preparedness plans through local media and on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The Tangipahoa Parish president and “Team Tangipahoa” are taking precautionary measures to make sure residents will have sandbags if necessary.

St. Bernard Parish officials have activated their in-house crisis action team to ensure the safety of parish residents. Parish officials also want to remind residents to register anyone who requires special assistance during emergencies.

Terrebonne Parish leaders have several sandbag pick up locations on-hand. You can contact the office of homeland and emergency preparedness at 985-873-6357 for more information.

Lafourche and St. John Parishes have information on where to collect sandbags. You can head to the parish website and Facebook page for a complete list. Both parishes are also planning two hurricane preparedness meetings for the public. You can head to the parish Facebook page for detailed information.

St. Charles Parish has a list of important numbers and websites you should familiarize yourself with in case of an emergency. It’s all on their website: stcharlesparish-la.gov

In Mississippi, Hancock County will have self-serve sand and sand bags available to residents starting at noon Tuesday. You’re asked to bring your own shovel. For more information and for help retrieving the sand bags, you can contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.