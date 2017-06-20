× List of summer school and other closures because of tropical weather

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Public School System has canceled all student activities Wednesday and Thursday (June 21 and June 22) because of expected tropical weather.

This includes summer school classes, summer camps, extended school year (ESY) programs, driver’s education classes, and all other student activities. All end of course (EOC) tests for those dates will be rescheduled.

The district will continue to monitor the weather. For further updates, visit the school system’s website, download our free mobile app, or follow the district on Facebook and Twitter (@jppss).

JEFFERSON PARISH PARKS AND RECREATION CLOSURES:

All Summer Camp and Leisure Activities are cancelled Wednesday (6/21) and Thursday (6/22). Please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 504-736-6999 (East Bank) or 504-349-5000 (West Bank).

HOLY CROSS SCHOOL CAMPUSES

Due to anticipated weather, all Holy Cross School campuses will be closed on Wednesday, June 21. All summer school classes, camps, team practices and activities are cancelled on Wednesday. All students, faculty and staff should not report to campus. We will update families regarding any closures for the rest of this week by 11 a.m. Wednesday.