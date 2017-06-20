× Jefferson Parish summer school, camps and driver’s ed classes canceled Wednesday and Thursday

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Public School System has canceled all student activities Wednesday and Thursday (June 21 and June 22) because of expected tropical weather.

This includes summer school classes, summer camps, extended school year (ESY) programs, driver’s education classes, and all other student activities. All end of course (EOC) tests for those dates will be rescheduled.

The district will continue to monitor the weather. For further updates, visit the school system’s website, download our free mobile app, or follow the district on Facebook and Twitter (@jppss).