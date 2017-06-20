It’s official: Tropical storm Cindy forms in the Gulf

Tropical Storm #Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall is the primary hazard with maximum totals to 12" https://t.co/Iqeygf0LEO pic.twitter.com/vKbZpGfiOz — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 20, 2017

NEW ORLEANS — As expected, Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is expected to bring anywhere from 3-12 inches of rain to the greater New Orleans area, with coastal flooding likely due to storm surges.

It’s expected to make landfall Wednesday. Although the cone of the storm is heading toward Acadiana, officials warn that the impacts of the storm will be felt hundreds of miles on both sides of the cone.

NWS Meteorologist Ken Graham also stressed that any shift in the storm’s path — even if it’s just 20 or 30 miles — will drastically change the impacts the storm will have in the greater New Orleans area.

Flash flooding, tornadoes and other hazards could arise as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy. Check back with WGNO.com and WGNO’s Facebook page for live updates throughout the day.