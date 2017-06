Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Tamica wasn't into it, Test Kitchen Taylor wasn't into it, but Jabari really liked it, as did the rest of the newsroom! Thanks to Liz from Uptown for this recipe.

Corn Crack

2 cans of Mexicorn, drained

1 cup of mayo

1 cup of sour cream

2 green onions

1 can of green chiles, diced

1/3 cup of jalapenos, chopped

8 oz shredded Mexican blend cheese

Tortilla chips

Combine ingredients and serve with tortilla chips!