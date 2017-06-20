Cookin’ with Nino: Spitale’s Salads and Homemade Specialty Dressings

*******

Spitale's Italian Salad

Ingredients:

  • Iceberg lettuce
  • 50/50 Spring Mix and Baby Spinach
  • Regular Tomatoes – Sliced in Quarters
  • Quartered Artichoke Hearts
  • Salami
  • Peppadew Peppers
  • Grated Parmesan Cheese
  • Salt and Cracked Pepper
  • Spitale’s Herbal Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients together and serve.

*******

Spitale's Summer Salad

Ingredients:

  • Iceberg lettuce
  • 50/50 Spring Mix and Baby Spinach
  • Cherry Tomatoes – Halved
  • Cucumbers – Sliced and Quartered
  • Purple Onion – Sliced
  • Red Bell Pepper – Chopped
  • Yellow Bell Pepper – Chopped
  • Finely Shredded Cheddar Cheese
  • Salt and Cracked Pepper
  • Spitale’s House Dressing

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients together and serve.

*******

Spitale's Bacon Wedge Salad

Ingredients:

  • Iceberg Lettuce – Wedges
  • Vidalia Onions – Sliced
  • Tomatoes – Sliced
  • Bacon Bits
  • Salt and Cracked Pepper
  • Spitale’s Bacon Dressing

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients together and serve.

*******

Other Delicious Options:

  • Use Spitale’s House Dressing instead of Remoulade or Ketchup with Boiled Shrimp and/or Crawfish
  • Replace the House Dressing for Mayonnaise on Sandwiches, Tuna Salad and Potato Salad
  • Use as a Dip for Chips and Fresh Veggies

*******

Spitale's Specialty Homemade Dressings are available for purchase at Rouses.

Click here for more information about Spitale's Deli & Catering.