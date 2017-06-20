Cookin’ with Nino: Spitale’s Salads and Homemade Specialty Dressings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spitale’s Salads and Homemade Specialty Dressings

*******

Spitale's Italian Salad

Ingredients:

Iceberg lettuce

50/50 Spring Mix and Baby Spinach

Regular Tomatoes – Sliced in Quarters

Quartered Artichoke Hearts

Salami

Peppadew Peppers

Grated Parmesan Cheese

Salt and Cracked Pepper

Spitale’s Herbal Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients together and serve.

*******

Advertisement

Spitale's Summer Salad

Ingredients:

Iceberg lettuce

50/50 Spring Mix and Baby Spinach

Cherry Tomatoes – Halved

Cucumbers – Sliced and Quartered

Purple Onion – Sliced

Red Bell Pepper – Chopped

Yellow Bell Pepper – Chopped

Finely Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Salt and Cracked Pepper

Spitale’s House Dressing

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients together and serve.

Advertisement

*******

Spitale's Bacon Wedge Salad

Ingredients:

Iceberg Lettuce – Wedges

Vidalia Onions – Sliced

Tomatoes – Sliced

Bacon Bits

Salt and Cracked Pepper

Spitale’s Bacon Dressing

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients together and serve.

*******

Other Delicious Options:

Use Spitale’s House Dressing instead of Remoulade or Ketchup with Boiled Shrimp and/or Crawfish

Replace the House Dressing for Mayonnaise on Sandwiches, Tuna Salad and Potato Salad

Use as a Dip for Chips and Fresh Veggies

*******

Spitale's Specialty Homemade Dressings are available for purchase at Rouses.

Click here for more information about Spitale's Deli & Catering.