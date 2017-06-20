Cookin’ with Nino: Spitale’s Salads and Homemade Specialty Dressings

Spitale’s Salads and Homemade Specialty Dressings
*******
Spitale's Italian Salad
Ingredients:
- Iceberg lettuce
- 50/50 Spring Mix and Baby Spinach
- Regular Tomatoes – Sliced in Quarters
- Quartered Artichoke Hearts
- Salami
- Peppadew Peppers
- Grated Parmesan Cheese
- Salt and Cracked Pepper
- Spitale’s Herbal Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Instructions:
Mix all the ingredients together and serve.
*******
Spitale's Summer Salad
Ingredients:
- Iceberg lettuce
- 50/50 Spring Mix and Baby Spinach
- Cherry Tomatoes – Halved
- Cucumbers – Sliced and Quartered
- Purple Onion – Sliced
- Red Bell Pepper – Chopped
- Yellow Bell Pepper – Chopped
- Finely Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Salt and Cracked Pepper
- Spitale’s House Dressing
Instructions:
Mix all the ingredients together and serve.
Advertisement
*******
Spitale's Bacon Wedge Salad
Ingredients:
- Iceberg Lettuce – Wedges
- Vidalia Onions – Sliced
- Tomatoes – Sliced
- Bacon Bits
- Salt and Cracked Pepper
- Spitale’s Bacon Dressing
Instructions:
Mix all the ingredients together and serve.
*******
Other Delicious Options:
- Use Spitale’s House Dressing instead of Remoulade or Ketchup with Boiled Shrimp and/or Crawfish
- Replace the House Dressing for Mayonnaise on Sandwiches, Tuna Salad and Potato Salad
- Use as a Dip for Chips and Fresh Veggies
*******
Spitale's Specialty Homemade Dressings are available for purchase at Rouses.
Click here for more information about Spitale's Deli & Catering.