Cindy Watch: How to get the most out of the WGNO Weather App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- With heavy rains and tropical weather coming our way, it's important to have the latest weather information at your fingertips.

That's where the WGNO Weather App comes in handy.

As WGNO Meteorologist Jason Disharoon explains, the app shows you current conditions based on your location, plus alerts at the top of the page about any weather events. For example, there’s currently a flash flood watch alert at the top of the page.

You can also see the radar, zoom in and out and look at the tropical tracker, which will show you the projected path of Tropical Storm Cindy.

All you have to do is search WGNO Weather in the Apple Store or the Google Play store. Watch the video above to learn more cool features.