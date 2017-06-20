× Calm before the storm: Entergy gives tips on weathering severe weather

NEW ORLEANS — If you live in Louisiana, thunderstorms, flash floods and hurricanes are nothing new. Being prepared, making a plan and updating your family emergency kit should be routine stuff. But just in case it’s not, Entergy has a few tips and safety warnings that can help you weather any storm.

It is all part of the company’s Operation: Storm Ready, a free booklet you can download from the Entergy website.

In the booklet you will learn how to find information about outages in your area and the status of repairs.

In addition, there are helpful tips for putting together an emergency kit and some life-saving dos and don’ts, especially in severe thunderstorms.

For example, do use cordless telephones and cellphones, but don’t use corded phones.

You should also unplug any electronic equipment before the storm arrives.

Entergy also warns to avoid contact with water — this includes washing dishes and laundry because plumbing and bathroom fixtures can conduct electricity.

Rubber-soled shoes and rubber tires do NOT protect you from lightening, so Entergy encourages you to take shelter but avoid concrete floors and walls.

In the case of a hurricane, Entergy suggests turning off any unnecessary utilities. The thermostat on the fridge, however, should be turned to its coldest setting with the door tightly closed.

There is a lot of valuable information in Operation: Storm Ready, which echoes what we all are feeling this hurricane season — hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.