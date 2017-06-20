× Alcohol a suspected factor in Cut Off crash that killed three people

CUT OFF, La. – Three people died this morning in a one-vehicle crash in Cut Off.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash on La. 1 near West 57th Street just after 5:30 a.m.

The crash took the lives of 23-year-old Tyler Budd of Ormond, Florida, 34-year-old Nordell Willis of Jacksonville, Florida, and 30-year-old Marjorie Oldbear of Cut Off.

Investigators determined that a 2012 Ford F-150 was traveling down La. 1 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford ran off of the roadway to the right, struck a concrete driveway, and began to roll several times before striking a tree.

All three occupants were unrestrained and ejected as a result of the crash. Each occupant sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

Troopers are investigating to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Evidence of alcohol involvement was located at the scene and toxicology reports are pending on each individual. This crash remains under investigation.

Impaired driving and the lack of seat belt use continue to be the leading causes of death in motor vehicle crashes in Louisiana. Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants of a motor vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.