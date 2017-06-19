× Tigers win streak ends with a thud, 13-1 to Oregon State

LSU’s win streak of 17 games ended at the worst time.

The Tigers were pummeled 13-1 by top national seed Oregon State Monday night in the College World Series in Omaha.

LSU next plays Florida State in an elimination game Wednesday at 6 pm.

Oregon State scored 2 in the 5th, and 5 runs in the 6th inning to break the game open. KJ Harrison’s grand slam off LSU pitcher Hunter Newman made it an 8-0 game.

Oregon State extended its win streak to 23 games, the second such streak for the Beavers this season.

LSU starter Eric Walker left after pitching to one batter in the top of the third. Walker said he experienced forearm tightness, the same thing he felt pitching Tuesday in a simulated game.

8 LSU pitchers walked 12 Oregon State batters. LSU's only run came on a home run by Zach Watson. Watson had 2 of the Tigers 4 hits.

The Tigers lost for the first time since May 9th, when they fell to South Alabama.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson said LSU must bounce back.

LSU fell to 49-18 on the season. Oregon State improved to 56-4.