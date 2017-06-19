× SnoWizard surprisingly shuts down, but will re-open with new staff

NEW ORLEANS– If you are craving a Snoball from SnoWizard, you’re going to have to wait a few weeks. The popular Uptown Snoball shop has surprisingly shut down it’s stand, leaving only a notice on the window.

The notice offers this explanation to customers:

“The manager employed to run the SnoWizard Snoball shop this season were not providing the outstanding customer service and quality of product that you have come to expect over the past 30 years. In the best interest of our business and our customers we have chosen to temporarily close the shop. We plan on re-opening in the next few weeks with a new team and look forward to seeing you then.”

SnoWizard is located on the corner of Magazine and Constantinople streets.