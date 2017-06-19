Ronald McDonald House’s Sweet Summer Soiree 2017
Please join in celebrating the children and families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana at their signature fundraising event.
- Saturday, June 24, 2017
- Club XLIV in Champion’s Square
- Lasalle St.
- New Orleans, LA 70112
- Next to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- 7-10pm
- Attire: Cocktail Chic
- Activities
- Music by the Big Easy Brawlers
- Premium Open Bar and Food Stations
- Signature Martini Stations
- Silent Auctions
- Tickets
- Soiree Ticket — $150 per person
- Single admission to the Sweet Summer Soiree
- Silver Sponsor — $500
- Two Soiree tickets, sponsor listing in program and Sweet Summer Soiree website
- Gold Sponsor — $3000
- Ten Soiree tickets, sponsor listing on all print and Sweet Summer Soiree website, and digital display at the event
- Presenting Sponsor — $5000
- Available underwriting opportunities: mobile auction sponsor (banner ad on mobile auction item pages and on auction leaderboard at the event), band sponsor, martini bar sponsor, and catering sponsor. Includes 12 Soiree tickets and sponsor logo on all event materials
- Click here to buy tickets
Click here for more information about the Sweet Summer Soiree.
Click here for more information about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana.