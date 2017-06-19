× Ronald McDonald House’s Sweet Summer Soiree

Ronald McDonald House’s Sweet Summer Soiree 2017

Please join in celebrating the children and families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana at their signature fundraising event.

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Club XLIV in Champion’s Square Lasalle St. New Orleans, LA 70112 Next to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

7-10pm

Attire: Cocktail Chic

Activities Music by the Big Easy Brawlers Premium Open Bar and Food Stations Signature Martini Stations Silent Auctions

Tickets Soiree Ticket — $150 per person Single admission to the Sweet Summer Soiree Silver Sponsor — $500 Two Soiree tickets, sponsor listing in program and Sweet Summer Soiree website Gold Sponsor — $3000 Ten Soiree tickets, sponsor listing on all print and Sweet Summer Soiree website, and digital display at the event Presenting Sponsor — $5000 Available underwriting opportunities: mobile auction sponsor (banner ad on mobile auction item pages and on auction leaderboard at the event), band sponsor, martini bar sponsor, and catering sponsor. Includes 12 Soiree tickets and sponsor logo on all event materials Click here to buy tickets



Click here for more information about the Sweet Summer Soiree.

Click here for more information about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana.