NOPD looking for missing 16-year-old in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his New Orleans East home more than three weeks ago.

Steven Manuel left his home in the 7400 block of Farwood Drive on May 25 after an argument with family members, according to the NOPD.

Manuel was last seen wearing khaki-colored skinny jeans, an unknown color shirt, and green and pink Nike sneakers.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5’7″ tall, weighing 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Manuel’s whereabouts, please contact a Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.