NOPD looking for man who pulled gun on driver in Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man that pulled a gun on another motorist during after a near-collision in the Desire neighborhood.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Louisa and Benefit Streets just before 1 p.m. on June 16, according to the NOPD.

A woman driving north on Louisa had to slam on her brakes to avoid a light blue Dodge Caliber that blew through the stop sign on Benefit Street.

After the woman managed to stop her car in time to avoid a collision, the driver of the Dodge stopped his car, opened the driver’s side door, and pointed a black and chrome handgun at the woman before driving off, according to the NOPD.

The driver of the Dodge Caliber is described as a black male with a dark complexion and a beard, believed to be between 20 and 25 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black and red baseball cap and a black Dickies shirt.

The Dodge Caliber is light blue in color with dark tinted windows and black wheels with no hubcaps.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or this incident is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.